Schmidt notched a pair of helpers in Monday's 7-3 drubbing of the Sharks.

Schmidt waited until near the end of the game to factor into the offense, setting up Jonathan Marchessault's empty-net goal and then Cody Eakin's power-play tally a minute later. Schmidt is up to 29 points (nine goals, 20 helpers) in 53 games in a campaign shortened by a suspension at the start. He averaged 22:08 per game entering the contest as a fixture on Vegas' top pairing.