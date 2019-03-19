Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Delivers two late apples
Schmidt notched a pair of helpers in Monday's 7-3 drubbing of the Sharks.
Schmidt waited until near the end of the game to factor into the offense, setting up Jonathan Marchessault's empty-net goal and then Cody Eakin's power-play tally a minute later. Schmidt is up to 29 points (nine goals, 20 helpers) in 53 games in a campaign shortened by a suspension at the start. He averaged 22:08 per game entering the contest as a fixture on Vegas' top pairing.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Finds twine in blowout win•
-
Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Records multi-point outing•
-
Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Buries equalizer in shootout loss•
-
Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Sets career high for goals•
-
Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Delivers fortuitous goal•
-
Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Opens scoring vs. Ducks•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...