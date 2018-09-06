Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Denies intentionally taking banned substance
Schmidt issued a statement through the NHL Players' Association, asserting that he feels he's been wrongfully accused of violating the league's anti-drug policy, which resulted in a 20-game suspension that was ultimately upheld after an appeal from an independent arbitrator, Katie Strang of The Athletic reports.
The burgeoning defenseman, who is fresh off career highs with the Golden Knights, including five goals and 31 assists, vehemently denies any wrongdoing. "Not only did I not intentionally take a banned substance, I could not have received any performance enhancement benefit from the trace amount that inadvertently got into my system at a level that was far too small to have any effect," Schmidt said in the statement. "This low amount was consistent with environmental contamination that I could not possibly have prevented." This is an important issue because it calls into question the validity of select drug testing policies, and changes could be in order when the league's Collective Bargaining Agreement is ultimately modified.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Faces 20-game ban•
-
Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Watches former team hoist cup•
-
Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Seeing increased ice time•
-
Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Goal holds up after review•
-
Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Two helpers in Sunday's win•
-
Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Will return Saturday•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...