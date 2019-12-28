Play

Schmidt scored a pair of goals in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Ducks.

Schmidt's tallies came in the final two minutes of the third pairing, ultimately serving as nothing more than window dressing. The blueliner added two blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating. The 28-year-old doubled his goal total to four, and he now has 16 points through 29 games this year.

More News
Our Latest Stories