Schmidt recorded a pair of assists -- including one with the man advantage -- in Friday's 7-0 blowout win over the Avalanche.

The top-pairing defenseman is now up to one goal and five helpers on the young season. Schmidt isn't all that physical, but his offensive game is flourishing and his playing for an expansion franchise has afforded him the chance to see a level of playing time (21:45 entering Friday's game) that he never would've received with the Capitals.