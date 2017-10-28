Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Doles out two more helpers
Schmidt recorded a pair of assists -- including one with the man advantage -- in Friday's 7-0 blowout win over the Avalanche.
The top-pairing defenseman is now up to one goal and five helpers on the young season. Schmidt isn't all that physical, but his offensive game is flourishing and his playing for an expansion franchise has afforded him the chance to see a level of playing time (21:45 entering Friday's game) that he never would've received with the Capitals.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Records assist in victory•
-
Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Records two points in victory•
-
Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Preparing for camp•
-
Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Dealing with ankle injury•
-
Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Secures new deal via arbitration•
-
Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Arbitration ruling scheduled for Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...