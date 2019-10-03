Schmidt will not return to Wednesday's Opening Night game against the Sharks, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Schmidt looked to be hurting badly when the trainer came out to help him during the first period of Wednesday's contest. Unfortunately, the early issue will prevent him from retaking the ice Wednesday and it could put his status for Friday's rematch with the Sharks in doubt. According to Greg Wyshynski of ESPN.com, it appeared Schmidt suffered a left knee injury, though the team should provide a better picture of his status either after the game or at some point in the next day or two.