Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Eyeing next recovery step
Schmidt (lower body) is hoping to return to practice this week, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
The Golden Knights have only won five of their past 10 games, leaving Vegas fans clamoring for Schmidt's return. A proficient two-way defenseman, Schmidt was injured in the season opener against the Sharks, and he remains on injured reserve for the time being. Fantasy owners have little choice but to ride out his injury, as he's too good to drop in most pools.
