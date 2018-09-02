Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Faces 20-game ban
Schmidt has been suspended 20 games for violating the NHL's Performance Enhancing Substances policy, Frank Seravalli of TSN.ca reports.
Schmidt had his best season yet with the Golden Knights in 2017-18, scoring five goals and adding 31 helpers through 76 games. He'll be hard-pressed to match that total again since he'll have to sit out until Nov. 18. This will open the door for Deryk Engelland to man to top defensive pairing. He'll be able to participate in training camp but no preseason games, and he'll be further evaluated for possible treatment.
