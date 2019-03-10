Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Finds twine in blowout win
Schmidt scored a goal and blocked three shots in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Canucks.
Schmidt has three goals and three assists over his last eight appearances, as well as 24 blocked shots in that span. With 27 points (nine goals, 18 assists) in 49 games this season, there's a chance the blueliner challenges his career-high 36 points, set last season, if he can sustain this recent hot stretch.
