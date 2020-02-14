Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Finds twine Thursday
Schmidt scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Thursday's 6-5 overtime win over the Blues.
Schmidt is simmering with two goals and three assists over his last four games. The 28-year-old defenseman is up to 27 points, 92 shots on net and 72 blocked shots in 47 contests this season. While he's playing well, he's a solid mid-tier option in DFS.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Collects pair of helpers•
-
Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Tallies plus-3 rating•
-
Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: In on pair of goals•
-
Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Churns out assist in loss•
-
Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Deuces wild Friday•
-
Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Supplies helper Monday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.