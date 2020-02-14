Play

Schmidt scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Thursday's 6-5 overtime win over the Blues.

Schmidt is simmering with two goals and three assists over his last four games. The 28-year-old defenseman is up to 27 points, 92 shots on net and 72 blocked shots in 47 contests this season. While he's playing well, he's a solid mid-tier option in DFS.

