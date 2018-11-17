Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Fully serves suspension
Schmidt will be eligible to return from his 20-game suspension Sunday night against the Oilers.
Schmidt was assessed a 20-game ban in early September for violating the NHL's Performance Enhancing Substances policy. He was denied upon appealing the suspension, so the 27-year-old rearguard headed to Vienna where he was still able to practice. Jesse Granger of The Athletic wrote about how much fun Schmidt had overseas -- spoiler alert: it includes tales of the defenseman experiencing an Austrian circus and consuming a bacon-wrapped deer heart -- but now he'll shift his attention back to the Golden Knights. Schmidt led all Vegas blueliners with 36 points (five goals, 31 assists) in 76 regular-season games and helped the team advance to the Stanley Cup Finals against his former Capitals team. However, the Golden Knights have picked up only 17 points for a seventh-place standing in the Pacific Division this season.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Rejoins team at practice•
-
Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Garners six-year extension•
-
Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Headed overseas during suspension•
-
Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Denies intentionally taking banned substance•
-
Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Faces 20-game ban•
-
Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Watches former team hoist cup•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...