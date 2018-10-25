Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Garners six-year extension
Schmidt (suspension) signed a six-year, $35.7 million contract extension with the Golden Knights on Thursday.
Schmidt was a key contributor in Vegas' miracles run to the Stanley Cup Finals as an expansion club in 2017-18. The former Capitals skater notched a career-high five goals and 31 assists over 76 regular-season contests, and he continued to bolster his reputation as a quality two-way rearguard with seven points and a plus-7 rating over 20 playoff games. Schmidt, who was suspended ahead of this season for violating the league's anti-drug policy, will have to sit out 11 more NHL games before he'll be reinstated. In the meantime, he's been associated with a hockey club in Vienna.
