Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Gathers assist in win
Schmidt recorded an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Lightning.
Through nine games in February, Schmidt has two goals and five helpers. He's up to 29 points, 99 shots, 78 blocks and a plsu-4 rating in 50 contests overall. The arrival of Alec Martinez via trade from the Kings could eat into Schmidt's role on the ice, but the latter should still be a solid option for fantasy owners.
