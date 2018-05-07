Schmidt registered a second-period goal Sunday in a series win over the Sharks.

Schmidt's wrist shot sailed just beneath the crossbar, and both teams continued to play all the way into the Golden Knights' zone before the officials took a closer look and deemed it a good goal to the dismay of the home crowd. The 26-year-old defenseman cracked the scoresheet in just two of six games against the Sharks, but he'll have a chance to build off his Game 6 success with Vegas taking care of its second-ever playoff opponent Sunday.