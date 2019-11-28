Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Has hand in two goals
Schmidt had two assists and was plus-2 with a pair of blocks in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Predators.
Schmidt made his biggest play of the game in overtime, setting up Paul Stastny's overtime winner on a 2-on-0 rush. He also drew the lone assist on Reilly Smith's second-period goal. Schmidt has two goals and 10 points in 13 games since returning from a lengthy injury absence.
