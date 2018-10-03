Schmidt (suspension) will link up with a club in Vienna during his 20-game ban for violating the league's anti-drug policy, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

While Schmidt was allowed to practice with the Golden Knights during training camp, his suspension prohibits him from doing so any further. Instead he will head to Switzerland to practice with a team over there. The earliest the defenseman can return to action in Nov. 18 versus Edmonton.