Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Headed overseas during suspension
Schmidt (suspension) will link up with a club in Vienna during his 20-game ban for violating the league's anti-drug policy, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
While Schmidt was allowed to practice with the Golden Knights during training camp, his suspension prohibits him from doing so any further. Instead he will head to Switzerland to practice with a team over there. The earliest the defenseman can return to action in Nov. 18 versus Edmonton.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Denies intentionally taking banned substance•
-
Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Faces 20-game ban•
-
Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Watches former team hoist cup•
-
Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Seeing increased ice time•
-
Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Goal holds up after review•
-
Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Two helpers in Sunday's win•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...