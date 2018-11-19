Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Held in check offensively in return
Schmidt (suspension) made his season debut against the Oilers on Sunday, recording 19:38 of ice time but failing to mark the scoresheet in a 6-3 road win.
It looks like it's going to take some time for Schmidt to fully shake off the rust, even though he did practice with a Vienna-based team during his suspension. The American averaged 22:14 in Vegas' magical inaugural season, and it's probably only a matter of time before he's on the same page as Shea Theodore on the second defensive pair. The Golden Knights only have nine wins in 21 games this season, but the return of Schmidt -- who is featured in both special-teams situations -- could lead to a strong finish to the calendar year for the young club.
