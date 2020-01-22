Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: In on pair of goals
Schmidt had two assists and one shot on goal with one hit in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Boston.
Schmidt set up both Vegas goals, including Mark Stone's 18th of the year in the first period and Nicolas Hague's first career goal in the middle frame. Schmidt heads into the All-Star break with four goals and 21 points in 40 games.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Churns out assist in loss•
-
Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Deuces wild Friday•
-
Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Supplies helper Monday•
-
Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Unafraid to jump into play•
-
Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Reaches 10-assist mark•
-
Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Has hand in two goals•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.