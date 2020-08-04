Schmidt collected a goal and an assist with five shots and a plus-3 rating in Monday's 5-3 round-robin win over Dallas.

Schmidt tied the game with 8:45 remaining in regulation, jumping into a rush as the late trailer and beating Dallas goalie Ben Bishop from the slot. Then he set up William Carrier's go-ahead goal three-and-a-half minutes later. It was a strong all-around fantasy performance for the veteran defenseman, who led all Vegas defensemen in shots and racked up 24:38 of ice time.