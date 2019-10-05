Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Joins injury list
Schmidt (lower body) was officially placed on injured reserve, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Schmidt took a knee-on-knee hit in Wednesday's season opener against the Sharks, leaving him sidelined for the foreseeable future. Nicolas Hague is drawing into the lineup in place of Schmidt in Friday's rematch with the Sharks.
