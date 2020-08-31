Schmidt scored a goal and dished an assist in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Canucks in Game 4.
Schmidt proved clutch Sunday, scoring the game-tying goal in the third period and adding an assist on Max Pacioretty's go-ahead tally just 4:10 later. The two-point effort gives Schmidt two goals, six helpers, 42 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 12 playoff contests.
