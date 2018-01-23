Schmidt has been skating on Vegas' first defensive pairing as of late, now averaging 22:28 of ice time on the season.

The 26-year-old has already set a career high for points in the desert as well, now up to 20 points (three assists, 17 goals) in 46 games. Although his point total is still rather modest, Schmidt's production has been consistent, as he's only gone four or more games without recording a point twice in 2017-18. After being stuck behind a deep defensive corps in Washington, it appears a fresh start and increased responsibility was what Schmidt needed to find his game.