Schmidt dished out an even-strength assist while logging 17:02 of ice time in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.

Schmidt was able to collect his second straight game with an assist, and now has two points in three playoff games. The 27-year-old has been an important part of Vegas' 2-1 series lead, racking up eight blocks and a plus-3 rating. Expect the Minnesota native to keep getting fantasy opportunities, as evidenced by his 19:26 of average ice time in the series.