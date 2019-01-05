Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Opens scoring vs Ducks
Schmidt scored a goal in a 3-2 victory against the Ducks on Friday.
The 27-year-old has four goals in just 24 games this season. He has the entire second half to score two more times to set a new career best. Schmidt has missed a few games, but at his current pace, he could still set a new career high in the points and plus/minus categories too. He has 14 points and a plus-14 rating to go with his four goals this season.
