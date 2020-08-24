Schmidt produced an assist, six shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-0 win over the Canucks in Game 1.

Schmidt set up Mark Stone's second-period tally. The 29-year-old Schmidt also added four blocked shots, his most in any postseason game this year. The blueliner is up to a goal, five assists, 34 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through nine contests.