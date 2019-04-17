Schmidt picked up two assists -- one on the power play -- and four blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Sharks in Game 4.

Schmidt has contributed four assists and 12 blocked shots in the series. The defenseman recorded 30 points in 61 regular-season contests. He will be expected to do his due diligence in his own zone as a first-pairing blueliner, but he can also help in DFS formats while the points are rolling in.