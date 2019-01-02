Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Rakes in helpers
Schmidt sent out a power-play assist in Tuesday's win over the Kings.
Schmidt is clearly starting to hit his stride after returning from his suspension to begin the year. Schmidt had a secondary assist on Brandon Pirri's game-winning goal Tuesday, and now has a goal and eight points over the last seven games.
