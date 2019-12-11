Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Reaches 10-assist mark
Schmidt generated a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Blackhawks.
Schmidt set up Reilly Smith for the opening goal at 7:27 of the second period. Schmidt has amassed 12 points in 21 games this season, with three points coming on the power play. The blueliner's stat line is rounded out with 42 shots, 40 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating.
