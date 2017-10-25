Schmidt tallied a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.

After scoring three points in his first two games, Schmidt had been held scoreless over his last five. His assist Tuesday was his first point on the power play this season. Averaging 21:45 of ice time per game with 3:39 coming on the man advantage, the Minnesota native should see regular scoring chances throughout the season.

