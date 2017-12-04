Schmidt logged one assist in Sunday's 3-2 overtime victory over Arizona.

Schmidt has developed into one of Vegas' key defensemen as averages 22:23 of ice time and 2:31 of power-play time per game, and has already notched 11 points (one goal, 10 assists) in 25 games thus far in 2017-18 -- including assists in each of his last two games. He's already well on his way to surpassing his career high points total of 17, and the 26-year-old seems to have finally found his niche in the NHL after being overlooked in Washington's deep defensive core the last four seasons.