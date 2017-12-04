Schmidt logged one assist in Sunday's 3-2 overtime victory over Arizona.

Schmidt has developed into one of Vegas' key defensemen as averages 22:23 of ice time and 2:31 of power-play time per game, and has already notched 11 points (one goal, 10 assists) in 25 games thus far in 2017-18 -- including assists in each of his last two games. He's already well on his way to surpassing his career high points total of 17, and the 26-year-old seems to have finally found his niche in the NHL after being overlooked in Washington's deep defensive core the last four seasons.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories