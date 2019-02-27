Schmidt scored an empty-net goal and added a power-play assist in a 4-1 win over the Stars on Tuesday.

Schmidt also blocked four blocked shots and four shots on goal in the contest. Schmidt has 24 points in 44 games this year, while shooting a career-high 9.6 percent. Schmidt is a serviceable option on defense, although he doesn't generate many hits (only 25 this season).

