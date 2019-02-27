Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Records multi-point outing
Schmidt scored an empty-net goal and added a power-play assist in a 4-1 win over the Stars on Tuesday.
Schmidt also blocked four blocked shots and four shots on goal in the contest. Schmidt has 24 points in 44 games this year, while shooting a career-high 9.6 percent. Schmidt is a serviceable option on defense, although he doesn't generate many hits (only 25 this season).
More News
-
Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Buries equalizer in shootout loss•
-
Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Sets career high for goals•
-
Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Delivers fortuitous goal•
-
Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Opens scoring vs. Ducks•
-
Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Rakes in helpers•
-
Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Sticks it to former team•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...