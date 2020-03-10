Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Records power-play assist
Schmidt posted a power-play helper and two shots on goal in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Oilers.
The assist snapped a five-game point drought for Schmidt. The 28-year-old now has 31 points (seven on the power play), 112 shots, 91 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating in 59 appearances this season.
