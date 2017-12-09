Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Records two assists in win over Preds
Schmidt collected two assists -- one on the power play -- during Friday's 4-3 shootout win over Nashville.
The two helpers give Schmidt four assists through four December games and improve him to 14 points -- one goal -- through 28 contests for the campaign. The offensive production has the 26-year-old defenseman on the fantasy radar in most settings, but he will probably continue to have scoring peaks and valleys. Additionally, Schmidt doesn't significantly tilt the scales in the peripheral categories with 37 shots, six PIM, 12 hits, 45 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating on the season.
