Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Records two points in victory
Schmidt posted a goal, assist and three shots on goal in a 2-1 overtime victory against the Coyotes on Saturday.
For the second straight night, Vegas came back in the third period to win - this time in overtime. Schmidt tied the game at one with 1:12 remaining in regulation, and then he picked up the secondary assist on James Neal's game-winniner in overtime. Schmidt is a very talented defenseman who is just beginning to discover his full potential, and on the Golden Knights, it wouldn't at all be a surprise to see him set a new career-high in minutes. On Saturday, he led Vegas in time on ice with 25:18.
