Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Rejoins team at practice
Schmidt (suspension) -- who had been practicing overseas in Vienna -- was in attendance at Wednesday's practice session.
Schmidt still has five contests to serve on his 20-game suspension for taking a banned substance. With Deryk Engelland (personal) away from the team, the Golden Knights could benefit from the return of the 27-year-old Schmidt. Once eligible to play, the Minnesota native figures to immediately slot into the lineup.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Garners six-year extension•
-
Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Headed overseas during suspension•
-
Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Denies intentionally taking banned substance•
-
Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Faces 20-game ban•
-
Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Watches former team hoist cup•
-
Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Seeing increased ice time•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...