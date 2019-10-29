Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Returns to practice
Schmidt (lower body) joined his team at Monday's practice, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Schmidt has been out since Vegas' first contest on Oct. 2. The team doesn't play again until Thursday so the 28-year-old blueliner has a good chance at suiting up. If not, expect Nicolas Hague or Jake Bischoff to be brought back to the NHL level in his place.
