Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Ruled out Friday
Schmidt (undisclosed) will not be in action against the Senators on Friday.
Schmidt will miss his first game of the 2-17-18 campaign, ending a potential ironman streak for the defenseman. The blueliner has already set career highs in goals (five), assists (25) and shots (88) likely due to the fact that he is averaging 22:13 of ice time -- roughly three and a half minutes higher than any other season in his career. Brad Hunt will slot into the lineup in Schmidt's stead.
