Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Secures new deal via arbitration
An arbiter awarded Schmidt a two-year, $4.45 million contract with the Golden Knights on Saturday, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Schmidt was hoping to sign a one-year, $2.75 million deal and Las Vegas countered with a two-year, $1.9 million offer, so the arbiter evidently determined the player's ask was more reasonable than the team's proposal in this instance. Schmidt, who tallied 17 points (three goals, 14 assists) in 60 games with the Capitals last season, is expected to occupy a top-pairing role with his new club in 2017-18.
