Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Sets career high for goals
Schmidt scored his sixth goal of the season in a 5-2 loss to the Coyotes on Tuesday.
Schmidt's second-period goal tied the game for the Golden Knights, but they fell apart in the third period. He also added four blocks in the contest. Schmidt has 21 points in 38 games in a season shortened by a suspension at the beginning. He's averaged 22:09 of ice time this year, making him a solid top-four fantasy blueliner.
