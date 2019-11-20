Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Snags power-play assist
Schmidt recorded a power-play helper in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs.
Schmidt had the secondary assist on a Cody Glass goal in the second period. Schmidt has five assists in his last two games. For the year, the 28-year-old defenseman is up to eight points through 11 games, with 24 shots on goal and 22 blocked shots.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Assists everywhere in blowout win•
-
Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Tallies second goal•
-
Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Breaks goose egg for goals•
-
Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Churns out assist•
-
Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Activated off IR•
-
Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Returns to practice•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.