Schmidt had a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Stars in Game 4.

Schmidt received a faceoff win from Paul Stastny and teed up Alec Martinez for a one-timer from the point, which counted as Vegas' lone goal. Schmidt had gone six games without a point entering Saturday. The 29-year-old blueliner has two goals, seven helpers and 64 hits through 19 outings.