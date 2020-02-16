Schmidt posted an assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Saturday's 1-0 win over the Islanders.

Schmidt has two goals and four assists in his last five outings. The defenseman has added nine blocks and 12 shots on goal in that span. For the season, the 28-year-old has 28 points, 94 shots and 75 blocks through 48 outings. He's on pace for a career year offensively.