Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Sticks it to former team
Schmidt tallied two goals, three points, a plus-3 rating and four shots on goal in a 5-3 victory against the Capitals on Tuesday.
He's only played nine games, but coming into the night, Schmidt had posted just one assist this season. Clearly, this is the offensive outburst owners wanted to see. Keep in mind, though, that facing his former team, which didn't protect him in the expansion draft, likely motivated Schmidt on Tuesday night. Hopefully this is the beginning of a special season now that he's healthy, but owners should still proceed with caution until Schmidt records a nice night against a regular foe.
