Schmidt had an assist, four shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 7-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Schmidt still put together a good stat line despite the overall disappointing result for his team. The 28-year-old blueliner has 14 points, 56 shots and 52 blocked shots in 28 appearances this season. A solid pace on offense could see Schmidt top the 30-point mark for the third straight campaign.