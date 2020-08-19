Schmidt recorded a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Blackhawks in Game 5.
Schmidt has racked up a goal and four helpers in eight postseason outings. He's added 28 shots on net and a plus-1 rating. The 29-year-old blueliner should continue to be a steadying presence for the Golden Knights entering the second round.
