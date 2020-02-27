Schmidt posted a power-play assist and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Oilers.

Schmidt reached the 30-point mark for the third straight year, doing so in just 53 outings in 2019-20. The 28-year-old has added 84 blocked shots and 102 shots on net this season. He figures to remain a key part of the Vegas blue line, with enough offense to help most fantasy owners.