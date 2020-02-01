Schmidt scored a goal and posted a plus-3 rating with two shots on net in a 4-3 victory over the Hurricanes on Friday.

This was Schmidt's first goal since scoring a pair on Dec. 27. If he gets hot, Schmidt could still reach the career-high nine goals, which he tallied last season. Schmidt could set a new high-water mark in points too, but the key will be staying healthy. Schmidt has only played more than 72 games once in his career, and he's already missed 12 contests this season. He has five goals and 22 points with a plus-2 rating and 78 shots in 41 games this season.