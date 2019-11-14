Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Tallies second goal
Schmidt scored a goal on two shots, blocked four shots and went minus-2 in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Blackhawks.
Schmidt's goal with a minute left in the third period served as window dressing on an ugly loss. The defenseman has three points, 18 shots on goal and 15 blocked shots through eight games after missing nearly a month with a lower-body injury.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Breaks goose egg for goals•
-
Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Churns out assist•
-
Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Activated off IR•
-
Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Returns to practice•
-
Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Eyeing next recovery step•
-
Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Will start skating soon•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.