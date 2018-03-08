Schmidt (undisclosed) will join his teammates in Buffalo on Friday.

Schmidt can safely be ruled out against the Red Wings on Thursday, but his presence in Buffalo suggests he could retake the ice for Saturday's matchup. The 26-year-old blueliner has seen a significant role increase and a breakout season with Vegas this season, posting 30 points (five goals, 25 assists) and a plus-21 rating over 63 games. He should retake his spot among the lines and the power play when healthy enough to give it a go.