Schmidt picked up two assists, one on the power play, while adding two shots, three blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Flames.

The former Capital now has five goals and 34 points in 68 games on the season with a plus-20 rating, supplying steady production as part of a deep Golden Knights' blue line. Schmidt still has a chance at his first career 40-point season if he can stay hot down the stretch.