Schmidt scored a goal and a power-play assist while adding three shots, two PIM, a blocked shot and a plus-1 rating in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Canadiens.

The 26-year-old has been coming on strong in February, collecting points in three straight games and seven of the last eight. Schmidt already has new career highs with five goals and 29 points in 58 games on the season, and while he isn't yet seeing consistent time with the man advantage, the potency of the Vegas offense around him should allow Schmidt to remain productive down the stretch.